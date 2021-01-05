QuestCap Provides COVID-19 Testing Kits to Kinross Gold’s Russian Operations

QuestCap supplied Kinross Gold subsidiary with RT-PCR and antibody COVID-19 tests, analyzers and associated testing protocols for complete COVID-19 testing solution.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the completion of an agreement to supply state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing equipment and custom protocols to JSC Chukotka Mining and Geological Company (“CMGC”), a subsidiary of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC; TSX: K). The equipment supplied included COVID-19 RT-PCR tests and antibody tests and analyzers that are expected to help test employees at Kinross’ Kupol and Dvoinoye mines in the Chukotka region, its Udinsk project in the Khabarovsk region and at its Russian offices in Magadan and Moscow. The total contract value for the tests and associated protocols is US$2.1 million.



“We are very excited to be able to partner with a global mining company like Kinross Gold and help them continue operating in a COVID-19 environment,” commented Doug Sommerville, QuestCap CEO. “We know the importance of safety in the mining industry and are proud to help extend that culture of safety with state of the art protocols and QuestCap’s high-quality testing solutions. We look forward to extending this to other businesses that require our complete COVID-19 testing solution.”

Specifically, QuestCap supplied CMGC with 15 portable RT PCR analyzers, 57,000 RT-PCR tests, and 10,000 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) IgM/IgG Rapid Antibody tests. Equipment training has been conducted with CMGC employees in Russia with the testing protocols now being implemented. The testing protocols are expected to test workers for COVID-19 throughout their work rotations to help prevent the spread of the virus at the mine and project sites.

“The safety of our workers is of paramount importance,” says Claude Schimper, Senior Vice President of Operations, Russia for Kinross Gold. “By continuing to implement strict COVID-19 safety measures and testing protocols, including using the tests supplied by QuestCap and working with QuestCap’s medical team, we are prioritizing our workers’ health and safety while maintaining the operation of Kinross’ Russian business.”

The protocols were developed jointly by medical experts and QuestCap advisors, Dr. Glenn Copeland, Founding CEO of the Cleveland Clinic Canada, and Dr. Lawrence Steinman, Stanford University Professor and former Chair of the Standford Program in Immunology.

About the COVID-19 Tests

The antibody tests take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results within minutes, indicating the presence of antibodies in people either currently infected by the virus, or in people who may have been previously ill or exposed, an important step in determining a safe return to normal life.

The portable RT-PCR analyzers and associated rapid tests detect the presence of the virus in people who are currently infected with COVID-19. The analyzers can process 32 Rapid RT-PCR tests in less than one hour. The devices are of industry leading quality and are currently used by the U.K. Government to support the country’s testing initiatives.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, QuestCap offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

QuestCap has a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary business strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

QuestCap’s primary focus is the sale of COVID-19 IgG/IgM antibody tests authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This is achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Collection Sites, LLC and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS. Collection Sites is setting up a series of COVID-19 testing sites across the United States with appointments and payments handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com. Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.

