Todd Hollander Joins Old Mission as Global Head of ETFs

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Mission, a global, multi-asset market-making firm, today announced the addition of Todd Hollander as Global Head of ETFs. Mr. Hollander will be responsible for driving further growth of the firm’s direct-to-institutional customer ETF business, which was launched last year.



Mr. Hollander brings nearly three decades of experience in the ETF industry. He joins Old Mission from Jane Street, where he spent nearly 20 years and was instrumental in the development and growth of the firm’s client business in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.



“Todd is incredibly well respected among the ETF trading community globally, helping to pioneer the direct-to-institutional customer model that has created so much value for ETF issuers and investors around the world,” said Bryan Christian, Head of Institutional Services at Old Mission. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Old Mission family and look forward to tapping his expertise and deep client relationships as we work to further grow our institutional services business.”



“Old Mission’s ability to understand and price risk has enabled it to quickly become one of the premier providers of ETF liquidity worldwide, creating tremendous benefits for investors, especially during this past year of extreme volatility. The firm is investing heavily in its institutional offering, and I am very excited to help Bryan and the team build a global brand that will support the ETF community for years to come,” added Hollander.



About Old Mission



Old Mission is a global, multi-asset market maker specializing in the hardest-to-price and most illiquid ETFs. As a privately held company, we’ve helped the world’s largest institutions efficiently transfer risk for over a decade by providing trillions of dollars in liquidity. With core values that are aligned with our clients’ and employees’ long-term interests, we’ve built a team of traders, technologists and operational support professionals that is collaborative, humble and approachable. Our people understand the importance of the human element of our business, which results in a level of service and willingness to problem-solve that is unmatched. To learn more about Old Mission, visit www.oldmissioncapital.com.

