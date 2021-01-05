Karim Ellis Protégé of World’s # 1 Motivational Speaker (Les Brown) Launches Innovative Programs During Pandemic

If Les Brown is the “Michael Jordan” of speaking , then Karim Ellis; Les Brown’s protégé is the Kobe Bryant of motional speaking . The to master motivators team up to offer hope during pandemic.

What does it mean to be dubbed “the Michael Jordan” or, "the LeBron James of a profession? These titles are bestowed upon the elite or to people who are widely recognized as the best in category or best in class. When it comes to motivational speaking, Les Brown is the “Michael Jordan”. He’s earned that title; when you Google “motivational speaker”, his name is at the top of the list. Now at age 75, he grooms younger speakers that will carry on his legacy. If Les Brown is the “Michael Jordan” of the speaking world, then Karim Ellis, is the Kobe Bryant of the new generation. Les Brown says, “I count Karim Ellis not as a mentee, but as a protégé and personal friend. He is a Personal Development expert, certified corporate leadership trainer, and a master speaking coach. He specializes in cutting through your red tape to help you unlock yourself.”

Karim Ellis is dynamic, intelligent, and passionate about serving others. He is an award-winning author who speaks for General Electric, Ford Motor Company, Honda, The National Urban League, The United States Postal Service and The State of Kentucky Leadership Conference. Currently, Karim Ellis has the prestigious distinction of being a certified John Maxwell Leadership Trainer.

That’s now, but life wasn’t always flowers and roses for Ellis. In his mid-twenties he was homeless. Living in his car, bankrupt, with no direction, Ellis was going nowhere fast. It was at his lowest point, he discovered something that changed his life: personal development. Seizing this new information, he strategized a plan to escape poverty. The plan was good, but the plan alone was not enough. Ellis understood that if he was going to take his game to the next level, he needed a mentor.

Seeking a breakthrough, he entered Les Browns’s speaking competition and earned a standing ovation from the legend himself. Steve Jobs mentored Mark Zuckerberg. Maya Angelou mentored Oprah Winfrey. Christian Dior mentored Yves Saint-Laurent. Warren Buffett mentored Bill Gates. In the same way, today Les Brown mentors Karim Ellis. After he discovered Les Brown’s teaching material, he uncovered his mission in life: speaking to help others experience their own breakthroughs. To date, he’s traveled nationally and internationally with Les and even shared the stage with him. Brown’s coaching, has paid enormous dividends. Ellis, CEO of Empowered 2 Win is now one of the most exciting speakers in America today. On a recent appearance on Gibson Sylvestre’s national Apple Podcast , Mr. Ellis laid out his transformational plan to impact lives during the pandemic.





Recently, Mr. Ellis completed his latest book; GPS My Success: The Address Determines The Destination. Due to the fact that so many individuals are suffering because of the Covid-19 pandemic, He has already given away 2,000 free books. His message is simple, “If you want to get to your desired destination in life ,you must plan for it!” Mr. Ellis and his team has put together a comprehensive plan for individuals, Fortune 500 companies, and organizations of all backgrounds seeking to achieve their desired goals. For more information visit: www.karimellis.com or www.karimellis360.com. Karim Ellis’ books can be found at amazon.com or https://amzn.to/2KeVIG3

