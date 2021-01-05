NYSE: BTU Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Peabody Energy Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: BTU shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) in April 2017 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NYSE: BTU shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 28, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Peabody Energy Corporation. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the safety practices at the Company’s North Goonyella mine, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by Defendants the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event, the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures, and as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. 


