NYSE: BTU Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Peabody Energy Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: BTU shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) in April 2017 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NYSE: BTU shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On September 28, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Peabody Energy Corporation. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the safety practices at the Company’s North Goonyella mine, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by Defendants the Company had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event, the Company failed to follow its own safety procedures, and as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown.



Those who purchased Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



