Mitek to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com ), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced that CEO Max Carnecchia and CFO Jeff Davison are scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12th at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.



The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.miteksystems.com.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Mitek management, please contact your Needham representative or MKR Investor Relations, Mitek’s investor relations firm, at mitk@mkr-group.com.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com . [(MITK-F)]

