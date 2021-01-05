Neumentum to Participate in Upcoming January Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumentum Inc., a pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the way pain is treated – without opioids – today announced that Scott Shively, Chief Executive Officer at Neumentum, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in January.



The Biotech Showcase 2021, being held virtually from January 11-15, 2021. Mr. Shively will provide a company overview and business update.





The 2021 ICR Conference, being held virtually from January 11-14, 2021. Management will host investor meetings and Mr. Shively will provide a company overview and business update on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. ET.

About Neumentum: Addressing a National Health Emergency

Neumentum is dedicated to becoming a leading non-opioid analgesic and neurology specialty pharmaceutical company with product candidates that have the potential to provide the benefits of safe and effective pain management without the risks of abuse, misuse and diversion seen with opioids, or opioid-induced side effects including potentially life-threatening respiratory depression.

Opioid use is considered a critical public health concern in the US. In 2018, 9.9 million people over age of 12 reported misusing prescription opioid pain relievers1, and opioids were involved in 46,802 overdose deaths.2 Opioids also account for over 305,000 emergency department visits annually for non-fatal overdoses.3 Despite these staggering statistics, and the frequently reported opioid-induced side effects such as nausea, vomiting, constipation and somnolence, 168 million prescriptions – over 51 prescriptions per 100 Americans – were written for opioids in 2018.4

Neumentum has two lead product candidates being developed to directly help address the opioid crisis. NTM-006, a Phase 2 novel oral analgesic with a target indication for moderate to severe chronic pain, was licensed in late 2019. NTM-001 is a Phase 3-ready IV formulation of Toradol (ketorolac), with recent Phase I results showing that it may provide consistent, steady blood plasma levels of ketorolac over 24 hours and durable analgesic effect. This Phase I study is part of a program supporting what has the potential to be the first-ever NSAID approved for continuous infusion.

Neumentum is led by a world-wide executive team of biotech and pharmaceutical industry leaders who have extensive experience in pain and neurology, from drug development through commercialization. For more information, visit www.Neumentum.com .

