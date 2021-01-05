Pharma Two B Appoints Sheila Oren, M.D., M.B.A., as Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Oren Has 25 Years’ Experience in Global Drug Development Leadership; Proven Track Record in PD

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharma Two B Ltd., a privately held company developing innovative therapeutics based on previously approved drugs for Parkinson disease, today announced that Sheila Oren, M.D., M.B.A., was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Pharma Two B, effective January 1, 2021. Dr. Oren brings more than 25 years of demonstrated success as a biomedical industry executive with experience in global strategy, clinical and regulatory development, and medical affairs. She has specific expertise in Parkinson’s disease, having led all global clinical research and development of rasagiline (AZILECT®) from Phase 1 to market. Dr. Oren will replace David Tierney M.D. who has agreed to act as a strategic consultant to the Company for a transition period.



“This is an exciting time for Pharma Two B, with the Company’s main product candidate P2B001 having the potential to become a much needed and important therapeutic option for early-stage Parkinson’s Disease,” stated Dr. Oren. “My immediate priority will be to leverage the necessary resources to complete the ongoing Phase 3 trial and advance P2B001 towards NDA submission. In tandem, I look forward to exploring new opportunities to expand Pharma Two B’s pipeline—delivering on the Company’s mission to develop innovative therapeutics for patients.”

Dr. Oren was previously a biopharma consultant at Soren Medical Consulting. Prior to that she was Chief Medical Officer at NeuroDerm Ltd. She joined NeuroDerm when it was a small startup company and was instrumental in building it into a successful company that went through a successful IPO on NASDAQ. NeuroDerm was later acquired by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for $1.1 billion.

Prior to NeuroDerm, Dr. Oren held leadership roles at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. As a Clinical and Medical Director, she led global clinical development and marketing plans for new CNS drugs. She had a major role in the development, approval, and launch of Azilect, a worldwide-approved drug used to treat Parkinson's disease. She played a critical role in designing the Azilect delayed-start “neuroprotection” study and is one of the co-inventors recognized in the patent application. The report of this study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2009. Dr. Oren received an MD degree from the Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Israel and an MBA from the Interdisciplinary Center, Herzliya, Israel.

About Pharma Two B

Pharma Two B is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that is developing differentiated and value-added products, based on previously approved drugs. The Company’s aim is to improve efficacy, safety and delivery profiles with the goal of increasing clinical value and decreasing the timeline to regulatory approval via the US FDA 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. The Company’s lead product P2B001 is being investigated as treatment for early-stage Parkinson’s disease (PD). P2B001 is a once daily, no titration therapy for patients with early PD to obtain good clinical efficacy with a low risk of side effects, as shown in a Phase II clinical trial. Currently P2B001 is being investigated in a Phase III clinical trial. Pharma Two B is led by highly experienced team, supported by prominent scientific and clinical key opinion leaders, and backed by a dedicated group of investors. For more information, please visit: www.pharma2b.com

Contact:

Irit Zalayet

Chief Financial Officer

+972-54-495-4558

irit@167.99.197.46