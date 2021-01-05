Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Annexon to Present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders of the body, brain and eye, today announced that a corporate update will be presented at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021 at 4:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Annexon, Inc.
Annexon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease processes, both of which are triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Annexon is deploying a disciplined, biomarker-driven development strategy designed to identify patients, and to measure target engagement and response to treatment. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com.


Investor Contacts:
Jennifer Lew, Chief Financial Officer
Annexon Biosciences
jlew@annexonbio.com

Sara Michelmore
smichelmore@macbiocom.com

Media Contacts:
Miriam Mason
Annexon Biosciences
mmason@annexonbio.com

Caroline Rufo, Ph.D.
crufo@macbiocom.com

Annexon to Present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


