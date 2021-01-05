HqO CEO Chase Garbarino Launches ‘Let’s Go Show’ Podcast

/EIN News/ -- Leaders in Proptech Cover the Intersection of Commercial Real Estate and Technology

BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the tenant experience operating system for commercial office buildings, has officially announced the launch of a new podcast series: the ‘Let’s Go Show.’ Hosted by CEO and Co-founder Chase Garbarino, the series features in-depth conversations around industry topics with HqO employees and special guests.

“We wanted to create a podcast for two primary reasons,” explains Chase Garbarino, CEO and Co-founder at HqO. “The first goal is to lead meaningful conversations about how proptech can start to solve critical problems in the industry and beyond. HqO is in an interesting position since we provide technology that is the intersection of the physical and digital worlds — sharing how we can address modern challenges can set society up for future success. The second goal is to help our peers and prospective customers by addressing common questions they ask about who we are, how we started, and how we operate as a company.”



The podcast, which can be found on Spotify , Apple Podcasts , and HqO’s website , will relate these insights back to HqO’s core company values. The values — Learning, Excellence, Truth, Speed, Goodness, and Ownership — give the podcast its name, and have been applied since HqO’s founding to guide the company’s operations, employee focus, and priorities.



“We want to highlight HqO’s culture and values, which all fall under our LET’S GO acronym,” says Chase Garbarino, CEO and Co-founder at HqO. “For Learning, we look for people who are infinite learners; learning is critical for a business’ ability to adapt and grow. For Excellence, we foster best-in-class talent who have high performance both in their work and quality of character. For Truth, we value people who are honest with themselves, the company, and our clients. For Speed, we aim to deliver results quickly, which is necessary in the expanding technology space. For Goodness, we want individuals who are good to their teammates, good to their clients, and good to their communities. And for Ownership, we ask that people are accountable for themselves and their teammates. This requires self-awareness, pride, and focus.”

HqO’s expertise, alongside an inside look to how the company thinks, come together in the ‘Let’s Go Show’ to provide the commercial real estate and proptech industries with a thought-provoking podcast that is educational, compelling, and yet still casual in tone. Sure to be a treat, don’t miss out: tune in every week for the latest episode.

About HqO

For owners and operators of commercial real estate, HqO is an integrated tenant experience platform and strategy solution that strengthens relationships with current and prospective tenants, unlocking business value for owners while bringing property management, marketing, and leasing teams closer to their customers. For tenants, HqO is an award-winning tenant experience mobile app — connecting employees to the communities in and around their building and empowering them with tools to control their workday.

HqO is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, and Paris. To learn more about HqO and request a software demo for your properties, visit www.hqo.co , and follow HqO on Twitter @HqOapp .

