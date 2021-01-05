Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
eGain to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 3:30 pm ET, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Needham representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

