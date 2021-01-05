EU-funded "ARTOLIO" project to support small olive oil producers across the Mediterranean
This project will contribute to establishing a new level of superior quality for extra virgin olive oil.BARCELONA, SPAIN, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This €2.9 million project is coordinated by Israel's Agricultural Research Organization and sees the participation of 9 partner organizations from Cyprus, France, Greece, Israel, Jordan, Palestine and Spain.
A new European project called "ARTOLIO" as part of the ENI CBC Med programme was launched in October 2020 with the aim of implementing innovative, developmental measures that will drive improvements in the quality of production.
ARTOLIO, in addition to focusing on process improvement, sustainability and energy efficiency, will contribute to establishing a new level of superior quality for extra virgin olive oil. These measures aim to improve the local economy of the participating countries as well as to provide the rural world and/or agricultural sector with tools that will help place the product on the market, but also to position its quality and give it visibility in other spaces of international scope.
Members of the Mediterranean countries of Israel, Greece, France, Cyprus, Palestine, Jordan and Spain are participating in the project. ARTOLIO is coordinated by the Agricultural Research Organization (ARO Volcani Center and partners from the Beit Hakerem Cluster - Israel), National Agricultural Research Center (Jordan), Palestinian Centre for Agriculture Research and
Development (Palestine), American Farm School Post-Secondary Educational and Training Association (Greece), Hellenic Agricultural Organization DEMETER (Greece), Department of Agriculture – Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment (Cyprus), University of Jaén (Spain), Université de Corse Pasquale Paoli (France) and Kellenfol Advertising S.L. (Spain).
ARTOLIO’s objectives and commitments
Among the results of the project, a substantial improvement in the quality of the extra virgin olive oil is expected. In line with the EU's commitments to reduce CO2 emissions and protect the environment, it also aims to help producers implement sustainable development methods and best energy efficiency practices. Likewise, ARTOLIO's objective is to apply the methodology so that it can be replicated in other Mediterranean regions of the EU.
In addition, the project aims to provide knowledge in marketing and sales, as well as to provide technology that helps improve the global visibility of the local product. To do so, ARTOLIO will provide a digital system in which it intends to bring together producers, experts, buyers and consumers, with the goal of also activating the existing knowledge and culture surrounding extra virgin olive oil.
ARTOLIO is funded by the European Union under the ENI CBC Med Programme. It has a total budget of €2.9 million, with 90% of the funding provided by the European Union (€2.6 million).
The project launch meeting was held in October and the completion date is February 2023. For more information, please visit the project website: http://www.enicbcmed.eu/projects/artolio
This document has been produced with the financial assistance of the European Union under the ENI CBC Mediterranean Sea Basin Programme. The contents of this document are the sole responsibility of the ARTOLIO project and can under no circumstances be regarded as reflecting the position of the European Union or the Programme management structures.
