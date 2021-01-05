CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market Worth $113.5 Billion by 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 6.0% | By Type, End-User
The expansion of manufacturing sectors and rapid industrialization in developing countries such as China and India drive the CNC metal cutting machine market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market by Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global CNC metal cutting machine market size was valued at $69.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $113.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. By type, the machining centers segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and laser cutting machines is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand in the automotive industry.
In terms of end user, the automotive segment has secured the highest market share in 2018, and electronics segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period owing to technical innovations, and increase in emphasis on the electronic sector, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the CNC metal cutting machine market players in the developing economies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the market, followed by Europe and North America.
The major players in CNC metal cutting machine market such as Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, AMADA Holdings Co., Ltd, Okuma Corporation, Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG, and others, have focused on developing new products to strengthen their presence in the market. Moreover, these companies expand their business by launching innovative products to sustain the intense competition. For instance, in May 2019, AMADA launched the new REGIUS-3015AJ fiber laser cutting machine. The machine is equipped with 3-axis linear motor drive system, which can achieve a feed rate of 340m/min, which is 1.4 times more than that of conventional machines.
Key Players:
The key players profiled in the report include Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., Coherent, Inc., DMG MORI CO., Ltd., Hurco Companies, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG, Okuma Corporation, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation.
Key Findings of the Study:
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging CNC metal cutting machine market trends and dynamics.
Depending on type, the machining centers segment dominated the CNC metal cutting machine market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and laser cutting machines segment is projected to grow at a CAGR 8.4% during the forecast period.
By end-user, the automobile segment led the market in 2018.
Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
Key players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the CNC metal cutting machine industry.
The report provides an extensive analysis of the CNC metal cutting machine market trends and its emerging opportunities.
In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.
The global CNC metal cutting machine market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.
