Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 4 January 2021, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,832,094), deaths (67,274), and recoveries (2,345,515) by region:
Central (75,927 cases; 1,491 deaths; 68,255 recoveries): Burundi (833; 2; 687), Cameroon (26,848; 448; 24,892), CAR (4,963; 63; 4,873), Chad (2,213; 104; 1,720), Congo (7,107; 108; 5,846), DRC (18,152; 599; 14,723), Equatorial Guinea (5,279; 86; 5,143), Gabon (9,571; 64; 9,388), Sao Tome & Principe (1,024; 17; 983)
Eastern (326,030; 6,041; 256,189): Comoros (864; 13; 732), Djibouti (5,846; 61; 5, 747), Eritrea (1,320; 3; 676), Ethiopia (125,622; 1,948; 112,367), Kenya (96,908; 1,686; 79,257), Madagascar (17,767; 262; 17,767), Mauritius (527; 10; 496), Rwanda (8,676; 101; 6,752), Seychelles (322; 0; 222), Somalia (4,714; 130; 3,612), South Sudan (3,589; 63; 3,131), Sudan (23,316; 1,468; 13,524), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (36,050; 274; 12,267)
Northern (946,088; 24,744; 789,600): Algeria (100,408; 2,772; 67,808), Egypt (142,187; 7,805; 113,898), Libya (101,975; 1,521; 75,288), Mauritania (14,794; 358; 12,136), Morocco (443,146; 7,485; 413,393), Tunisia (143,544; 4,800; 107,049), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (34; 3; 28)
Southern (1,235,141; 31,683; 1,010,097): Angola (17,642; 408; 11,223), Botswana (14,805; 42; 12,136), Eswatini (9,943; 231; 7,113), Lesotho (3,206; 65; 1,496), Malawi (6,844; 195; 5,715), Mozambique (19,309; 169; 16,765), Namibia (25,386; 218; 21,167), South Africa 29,577; 903,679), Zambia (21,993; 392; 19,229), Zimbabwe (15,265; 380; 11,574)
Western (248,845; 3,315; 221,374): Benin (3,251, 44; 3,061), Burkina Faso (7,051; 86; 5,259), cape Verde (11,920; 113; 11,580), Cote d'Ivoire (22,648; *138; 21,998), Gambia (3,800; 124; 3,669), Ghana (55,168; 335; 53,928), Guinea (13,784; 81; 13, 153), Guinea-Bissau (2,447; 44; 2,378), Liberia (1,800; 83; 1,406), Mali (7,253; 278; 4,913), Niger (3,465; 110; 1,986), Nigeria (90,080; 1,311; 75,044), Senegal (19,803; 424; 17,615), Sierra Leone (2,673; 76; 1,910), Togo (3,702; 68; 3,474)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).