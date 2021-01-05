INVNT Continues Commitment To EMEA-Based Clients with New Executive Creative Director

Agency bolsters EMEA operations following the appointment of Claudia Stephenson as Managing Director in September 2020

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, UK, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVNT. The global live brand storytelling agency™ today announces the appointment of Neil Mason to the role of Executive Creative Director, EMEA. Mason brings more than 20 years' experience to the role, over which he has led the creative output of experiential and integrated campaigns for brands including Nike, McLaren, Samsung, Google and Cisco.

Based in London, Mason joins from Identity Group where he was Executive Creative Director, and has held senior creative positions at agencies including George P. Johnson and Jack Morton Worldwide. Throughout the course of his career, he has managed and grown creative departments, elevated existing projects to achieve strategic business goals, and won new business across all sectors.

A judge of the internationally recognised D&AD Awards since 2018, guest lecturer at the Royal College of Art in London, and member of the board of governors at Ravensbourne University, Mason is not only passionate about his craft, but about educating and inspiring the next generation of creative talent.

Mason will report into Stephenson, and his first day is 5 January 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, Kristina McCoobery, CEO, INVNT said: "Our growth strategy has always been aligned with the ever-evolving needs of our clients, and the decision to expand INVNT’s EMEA footprint is a direct result of the increased demand for our services here. Being a creative and strategic-led business, we recognised the need to recruit a leading creative for the region, so that we could continue to support clients in not just achieving but exceeding their campaign goals."

Stephenson explained: "It was important we find an out-of-the-box thinking individual who embodies INVNT’s challenger mentality in both their portfolio of work and ethos, and without a doubt, Neil ticks these boxes. An ideas guy through and through, at INVNT Neil will lean on his proven experience to devise unique concepts for virtual, hybrid and in-person experiences, across all mediums. While EMEA focused and based, he will also collaborate with our wider creative team on global campaigns which are localised in region. We’re thrilled to have Neil spearheading the creative team!"

Mason added: "INVNT employees describe themselves as ‘wicked smart teenagers,’ and I can see why. I’ve been blown away by the agency’s ability to challenge themselves and their clients to push the boundaries and deliver great work at a time when in-person experiences haven’t been possible. I’m honoured to now call myself a ‘wicked smart teenager’! I look forward to collaborating with the team and our clients to create experiences so unique and relevant, they cause brand messages to strike, stick and spread amongst their audiences, even at a time when the world around us is changing so rapidly."





###

About INVNT

Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT uses the craft of live brand storytelling to create and produce live experiences that excite and unite physical and virtual audiences, globally. The company's ‘challenge everything’ positioning statement helps clients including General Motors, Grant Thornton, Merck, PepsiCo and Samsung share their stories with every audience that matters. Part of [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm and Singapore. For more information visit www.invnt.com

Attachment

Brea Carter [INVNT GROUP] +1 09176336171 bcarter@invnt.com