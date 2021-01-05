New book aims to puts world-changing events and their perpetrators in perspective through a historical lens

Michael B. Hammer examines various facets of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam in ‘The Dot on the I in History’

/EIN News/ -- MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael B. Hammer casts light on the problems in the Middle East, in particular between the Palestinians and the Israelis, a problem that also involves the Arabs and Islam, in his book titled “The Dot on the I in History: Of Gentiles and Jews—A Hebrew Odyssey Scrolling the Internet” (published by Lulu).

Presenting an expose of the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the book is against Zionist bigotry which the author contends is stoking the fire of anti-Semitism worldwide. Hammer urges the speedy end to the military occupation of Palestine and a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that is beginning to morph into yet another conflict between Christianity and Islam. Agreeing that the post-Babylon part of the Bible is among the earliest attempts at recording history, the book chronicles history as seen by a goy (gentile) looking for the contribution of the Jews. It launches a new idea that suggests the Jewish Sopher as the inventor of the alphabet.

“The knowledge of history is essential to understanding different cultures, the lack of which is a major cause of conflicts between peoples. The origins of Jew-bashing can be attributed, in part, to the lack of appreciation for their contribution to the civilization of the West,” Hammer says. “Anyone and everyone interested in world peace should read this book, or risk having one’s children and/or grandchildren sent to ‘fight for freedom.’”

Michael B. Hammer was born in British West Africa during World War II to Lebanese and Spanish parents. He attended Catholic missionary primary and secondary schools. He studied civil engineering at Belgrade University in the former Yugoslavia on a scholarship awarded by veterans of World War II.

