Personal stories and sacred spiritual tools align one’s unique spirit to embrace a beautiful, authentic life full of potential and purpose

/EIN News/ -- NORTH AVOCA, Australia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tracey Dimech’s own life experiences around self-sabotage and ego combined with her abilities as a psychic medium allowed her to heal herself. After years of using these methods to help others do the same, she received the guidance from her spirit guides to share the wisdom to whoever is ready to receive it. It is for this reason she has written “Who The F*CK Am I? Banish the Ego’s Self Sabotage with the Authentic YOU and Live an Aligned Life” (published by Balboa Press AU).

This book teaches people how to understand their egos, how it has kept them in survival mode and self-sabotage. Eventually guiding them to radically accept who they are in the present. In here, they will learn innovative, practical and simple methods to discover their own authenticity, meeting true hope and even excitement while they begin to show up for themselves and thrive like never before. This book is also laced with Dimech’s personal stories of trauma, addiction and grief as she takes them on the radically wild ride that is finding the answer to who in fact they are, the authentic them.

“Traumas like mine and addictions are rife all over the world with your average person hiding their truth and living a lie, stuck on the hamster wheel of survival. COVID19 stripped many people of what their ego had provided them and this book shows them how to find the blessing in that and build a foundation of authenticity which no one, nothing, no pandemic can take from them. It's the invitation to have a do-over,” Dimech says.

The publication of “Who The F*CK Am I? Banish the Ego’s Self Sabotage with the Authentic YOU and Live an Aligned Life” aims for people to gain freedom from their past, acceptance and love for themselves and hope for the future. “My prayer for your journey after this is that you continue to follow that which is for your highest good. We — the teachers, the healers, and the guides — are all waiting for you,” Dimech concludes. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/806625-who-the-fck-am-i\

By Tracey Dimech

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781504323468

E-Book | 110 pages | ISBN 9781504323475

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Tracey Dimech is one of Australia’s most trusted and sought-after psychic mediums. As a mentor, author, healer and spiritual teacher, she is dedicated to guiding others in embracing their authentic, spiritual self. A thought-leader and tender teacher, Dimech is at the forefront of Australia’s wellbeing evolution. Featuring in The Daily Mail, OK Magazine, Marie Claire and Lorna Jane, she impresses and inspires with her spiritual insight. Her extraordinary journey uniquely equips her to support all walks of life. In conquering her struggles with depression, addiction, grief, auto-immune issues and family challenges, she discovered her ability to heal herself – and her passion to heal others. She has studied with Tony Robbins, Gabby Bernstein and Dr. Joe Dispenza, developing her natural gifts to lead clients to comfort, closure and peace in their spirit. Connected and committed, Dimech uplifts clients with her genuine care and psychic ability. From soul lessons to releasing trauma, she guides clients from contraction to expansion. With a nurturing heart — and no nonsense — she empowers every client to achieve their full potential.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1-800-844-925.

