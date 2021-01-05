LeddarTech Announces Participation at CES 2021 With Two Virtual Locations

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce participation at CES 2021. LeddarTech reinforces its belief in the power of an ecosystem by collaborating with several partners and organizations during the event. Be sure to connect with LeddarTech at CES 2021 from January 11-14, 2021 to learn more about our various sensing solutions.



Connect with LeddarTech at These Virtual Locations at CES:

Government of Canada for Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service (TCS): This marks another occasion at CES where LeddarTech is honored to join the TCS Virtual Business-to-Business Matchmaking Program. The TCS helps companies sell their products and services outside Canada by connecting them with its funding and support programs, international opportunities, and its network of trade commissioners in more than 160 cities worldwide. LeddarTech will be available during the event to meet with other companies through the online Matchmaking Program.



These meetings may be scheduled directly with the TCS. For more information, visit the TCS official CES 2021 event page.

Investissement Québec: LeddarTech will again join Investissement Québec as a delegate on their virtual mission to CES in 2021. The mission of Investissement Québec is to play an active role in Québec’s economic development by spurring business innovation, entrepreneurship, and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. The CES mission is part of a process to support the efforts made by Québec companies to access and expand into American markets in innovative sectors. The mission also aims to offer Québec companies the opportunity to meet with buyers virtually present at CES.



The virtual site will be available January 11 under the Exhibitor Directory.

In addition, LeddarTech will be collaborating with additional partners during the virtual event. Visit LeddarTech.com after January 11 for more information.

“The resilience of people in adversity to have hope and see the future despite the difficulties of the present defines those of us working in the technology industry,” stated Daniel Aitken, Vice-President of Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management at LeddarTech. “Vision, resilience, and optimism are what drives us to constantly innovate at LeddarTech. These same virtues are what we respect and are grateful for with our partners and customers. We are proud to partner with Canada’s Trade Commission Service and Investissement Québec at CES 2021 and are excited to meet, listen, and share our sensing solutions and vision concerning ADAS and AD technology with representatives from companies throughout the world,” concluded Mr. Aitken.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart city/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

