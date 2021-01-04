OrthoPediatrics, Corp. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises OrthoPediatrics, Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KIDS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

Culper Research published a report on December 2, 2020 entitled “OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Even Channel Stuffing Can't Save This Company[.]” It was alleged in this report that OrthoPediatrics has “engaged in a channel stuffing scheme that has systematically and significantly overstated revenues.” On December 3, 2020, OrthoPediatrics' stock price fell $5.40 per share on this news, or 12%, to close at $39.35 per share.

Then on December 14, 2020, Culper Research published a second report entitled “OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Pleading the Fifth” in which it was alleged that OrthoPediatrics “is a structurally broken business which has relied on nefarious tactics to inflate its reported revenues.”

