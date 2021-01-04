Middlesex Barracks / Disorderly Conduct and Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21A300045

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/04/2020 @ approximately 1220 hours

LOCATION: N. Main Street, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct & Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Kevin Nelson

AGE: 27

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a male acting in a disorderly manner on N. Main Street, Waterbury. Vermont State Police received additional reports advising the male was walking down the middle of VT RT 100 and had stolen property from a business in Waterbury. Vermont State Police located the male at his residence and identified him as Kevin Nelson. Nelson was issued a citation to appear in court.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 7th, 2021 @ 1230 hours

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648