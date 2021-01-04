Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Disorderly Conduct and Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 21A300045

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Ryan Riegler 

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

  

DATE/TIME: 01/04/2020 @ approximately  1220 hours

LOCATION:  N. Main Street, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct & Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Kevin Nelson

AGE: 27

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a male acting in a disorderly manner on N. Main Street, Waterbury. Vermont State Police received additional reports advising the male was walking down the middle of VT RT 100 and had stolen property from a business in Waterbury. Vermont State Police located the male at his residence and identified him as Kevin Nelson. Nelson was issued a citation to appear in court.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: January 7th, 2021 @ 1230 hours

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

