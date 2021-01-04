Middlesex Barracks / Disorderly Conduct and Petit Larceny
CASE#: 21A300045
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/04/2020 @ approximately 1220 hours
LOCATION: N. Main Street, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct & Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Kevin Nelson
AGE: 27
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a male acting in a disorderly manner on N. Main Street, Waterbury. Vermont State Police received additional reports advising the male was walking down the middle of VT RT 100 and had stolen property from a business in Waterbury. Vermont State Police located the male at his residence and identified him as Kevin Nelson. Nelson was issued a citation to appear in court.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: January 7th, 2021 @ 1230 hours
