NHPCO Welcomes New Board Members in 2021
NHPCO welcomes news and returning board members and announces board leadership for 2021.ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) is proud to welcome five new members to the organization’s board of directors and two individuals returning for a second term. The full NHPCO board will meet for its first meeting of the year on January 27, 2021.
Joining the NHPCO board of directors for three-year terms are:
• Philip Chuang – Kaiser Permanente, Oakland, CA
• Honey Goodman – Treasure Valley Hospice, Nampa, ID
• Corina Tracy – Compassus, Brentwood, TN
• Terri Warren – Providence St. Joseph Health, Tukwila, WA
• Tracy Wood – Hospice of Chattanooga, Chattanooga, TN
Returning for a second three-year term are:
• Samira Beckwith – Hope Healthcare, Fort Myers, FL
• Balu Natarajan – Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, Rosemont, IL
Executive Committee
The NHPCO board of directors 2021 executive committee is comprised of:
• Norman McRae, Chair – Caris HealthCare, Knoxville, TN
• Melinda Gruber, Vice-Chair – Caring Circle, St. Joseph, MI
• Edo Banach, President and CEO – NHPCO, Alexandria, VA
• Elizabeth Fowler, Secretary – Bluegrass Care Navigators, Lexington, KY
• Brian Jones, Treasurer – SHARE Foundation, El Dorado, AR
• Balu Natarajan, At-large – Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, Rosemont, IL
• Tarrah Lowry, At-large – Sangre De Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care, Pueblo, CO
• David Totaro, HAN Representative – BAYADA Home Health Care, Philadelphia, PA
Greg Wood, of Hospice of the Ozarks, will serve in an ex officio capacity as immediate past-chair.
Appreciation goes out to Reggie Bodnar of Carroll Hospice and Sandy Kuhlman of Hospice Care, Inc. who both concluded their terms on the NHPCO board at the end of 2020.
“NHPCO thanks all the new and existing board members for their dedicated service on behalf of our nation’s hospice and palliative care provider community as well as the millions of patients and family caregivers that benefit from the care that our diverse membership provides,” said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach. “Our board members come from programs that vary in size, structure, and service area and represent that wide range of organizations across the country that share our common goal of leading person- and family-centered care.”
A full list of NHPCO’s board of directors is available in the “About NHPCO” section of the organization’s website.
