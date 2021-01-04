A no-contact advisory for Saltwater State Park in King County

Public Health Seattle & King County has issued a no-contact advisory at Saltwater State Park in King County. This advisory is due to sewage overflows that occurred as a result of recent heavy rain. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.