Audit Advisory for Tuesday January 5, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Village of Spencerville, FFR
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018
Butler
Patricia Landon, MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Clark
Alicia Fenn, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Clinton
Clinton County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Cuyahoga
Orange City School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Darke
Arcanum-Butler Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin-Monroe Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Erie
City of Vermilion, IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Huron Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Huron
Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Monroeville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Jackson
Jackson Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lake
Mentor Exempted Village School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Perry Local School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Licking
Newark City School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lorain
Elyria Township - City of Elyria JEDD
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
Sylvania City School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
City of Campbell
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Meigs
Meigs County, FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Montgomery
Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team
10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2020
Noble
Noble County, FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Paulding
Village of Grover Hill
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Pickaway
Pickaway County
01/01/2020 TO 11/30/2020
Pike
Village of Waverly
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Preble
Village of West Alexandria, FFR
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018
Seneca
Fostoria City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Shelby
Fort Loramie Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
Northwest Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
Warren
Mason City School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wood
Middleton Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.