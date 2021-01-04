Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,156 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday January 5, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 4, 2021                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Tuesday January 5, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Village of Spencerville, FFR

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Butler

Patricia Landon, MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Clark

Alicia Fenn, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Clinton

Clinton County

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Orange City School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Arcanum-Butler Local School District

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin-Monroe Local School District

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

Erie

City of Vermilion,  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Huron Township

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Huron

Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Monroeville

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Jackson

Jackson Township

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lake

Mentor Exempted Village School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Perry Local School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Newark City School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Elyria Township - City of Elyria JEDD

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Sylvania City School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

City of Campbell

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Meigs

Meigs County, FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Montgomery

Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team

10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Noble County, FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

Paulding

Village of Grover Hill

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Pickaway

Pickaway County

01/01/2020 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Village of Waverly

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Preble

Village of West Alexandria, FFR

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Seneca

Fostoria City School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Fort Loramie Local School District

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Northwest Local School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Mason City School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Middleton Township

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
         

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday January 5, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.