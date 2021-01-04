For Immediate Release:

January 4, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday January 5, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Village of Spencerville, FFR 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018 Butler Patricia Landon, MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Clark Alicia Fenn, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Clinton Clinton County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Cuyahoga Orange City School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Darke Arcanum-Butler Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin-Monroe Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Erie City of Vermilion, IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Huron Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Huron Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Monroeville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Jackson Jackson Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lake Mentor Exempted Village School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Perry Local School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Licking Newark City School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Elyria Township - City of Elyria JEDD 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Sylvania City School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning City of Campbell 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Meigs Meigs County, FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Montgomery Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team 10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2020 Noble Noble County, FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Paulding Village of Grover Hill 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Pickaway Pickaway County 01/01/2020 TO 11/30/2020 Pike Village of Waverly 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Preble Village of West Alexandria, FFR 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018 Seneca Fostoria City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Shelby Fort Loramie Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Northwest Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority 04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020 Warren Mason City School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wood Middleton Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

