Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s product candidates, rilonacept, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These pipeline assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.