Progress Software to Report Financial Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 on January 14, 2021

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2020, after the market close on Thursday, January 14, 2021. The company’s fiscal fourth quarter ended on November 30, 2020.

Progress will host a conference call to review and discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

Conference Call Details
The conference call may be accessed via investors.progress.com or dial-in at 888-458-4121 or 323-794-2093, passcode 6657134. Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live conference call.

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:   Press Contact:
Garo Toomajanian   Erica McShane
ICR for Progress Software   Progress Software
+1 781 280 4817   +1 781 280 4000
Investor-Relations@progress.com   PR@progress.com


