Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,135 in the last 365 days.

Syneos Health to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alistair Macdonald is scheduled to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the event, along with a link to the presentation materials and archived audio replay of the presentation, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Contacts

Investor Relations:   Press/Media:
Ronnie Speight   Danielle DeForge
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations   Vice President, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745   +1 202 210 5992
Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com   danielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Syneos Health to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.