Neos Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a pre-recorded presentation as part of the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference.



The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investors.neostx.com/ beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available on Neos’ website for 30 days.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system (CNS)-focused products. Neos markets Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD. Neos also has a development candidate, NT0502, for the treatment of sialorrhea in patients with neurological conditions. Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com.

