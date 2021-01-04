TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following virtual investor conferences:



The Needham Growth Conference on January 12 th , 2021 with a presentation at 11:30am Eastern Time,

, 2021 with a presentation at 11:30am Eastern Time, The Cowen Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference on February 9 th , 2021 with a presentation at 2:20 pm Eastern Time,

, 2021 with a presentation at 2:20 pm Eastern Time, The J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on March 1 st , 2021 with a presentation at 4:15 pm Eastern Time; and

, 2021 with a presentation at 4:15 pm Eastern Time; and The Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference on March 9th, 2021.

All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies, and a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.