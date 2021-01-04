Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,130 in the last 365 days.

Altair to Virtually Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC), announced today that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Howard Morof, chief financial officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Jennifer Ristic
Altair
216-849-3109
jristic@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Altair to Virtually Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.