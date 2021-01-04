Dr. Ebenezer Yamoah Discusses the Various Treatment Options for Age-Related Hearing Loss
Age-Related Hearing Loss Is One of the Most Common Chronic Medical Disorders and There Are Multiple Treatment Options AvailableRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past few years, there has been a tremendous amount of attention paid to age-related hearing loss. As the population continues to get older, age-related hearing loss is only going to become more common. With the help of research scientists such as Dr. Ebenezer Yamoah, the scientific community and the general public as a whole has increased its understanding of this disorder. Also called presbycusis, it is important for everyone to be familiar with how this hearing loss develops and what the treatment options might be.
Dr. Ebenezer Yamoah Defines Presbycusis
Before discussing the treatment options of presbycusis, it is important to listen to professionals such as Dr. Ebenezer Yamoah when it comes to defining this disorder. Presbycusis is the gradual loss of hearing that takes place in both ears. According to research papers, including some of those published by Dr. Ebenezer Yamoah close to a third of adults over the age of 65 are going to have some degree of hearing loss. Some of the factors that contribute to presbycusis include continuous exposure to loud noise, genetic factors, a loss of hair cells, and various health conditions. Furthermore, some medications such as aspirin and diuretics could also lead to hearing loss.
Dr. Ebenezer Yamoah Discusses Treatment Options for Age-Related Hearing Loss
For those who have been diagnosed with age-related hearing loss, there are a few treatment options to know it. Some of these include:
Hearing Aids: Hearing aids are designed to amplify noise as it enters the ear. There's a microphone that collects the sound as it enters the ear. Then, the sound is converted to electrical signals that are transmitted to an amplifier. The amplifier increases the power of the signals and transmits them through the ear via a speaker.
Speech to Text Devices: Another treatment option for those who suffer from presbycusis is a speech to text option. This is a device that collects speech and translates it into readable text that individuals can see.
Cochlear Implants: There may be some individuals who could benefit from cochlear implants. Used in both children and adults, cochlear implants could be an effective treatment option for some forms of hearing loss.
Research professionals such as Dr. Ebenezer Yamoah and his collaborators have been teaming up with clinicians to make sure that patients who require treatment for age-related hearing loss have access to the resources they need. Presbycusis treatment could dramatically improve the quality of life of those who suffer from hearing loss.
Dr. Ebenezer Yamoah Discusses the Future of Presbycusis Treatment
Dr. Ebenezer Yamoah and others have worked hard to deepen their understanding of age-related hearing loss and provide new treatment options. Right now, Dr. Ebenezer Yamoah and others are still actively exploring age-related hearing loss and its treatments. If we're, there may be new treatment options that are developed in the future.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here