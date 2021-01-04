Vermont Beverage Company Woodnose Launches Most Anticipated Release of the Season - Sacré

The 2020 vintage combines fermented maple syrup and shade-grown artisanal coffee for a truly seasonal experience.

BAKERSFIELD , VERMONT, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Vermont company, Woodnose , is pleased to announce the launch of Sacré, the most anticipated vintage release of the season.Located in beautiful Bakersfield, Vermont, Woodnose was founded by husband and husband team, Justin and Roger Branon Rodriguez, whose aim is to produce sustainable and ethically farmed beverages. The Branon family operates a 4000+ acre maple orchard and collaborates closely with Maryland based, Coffee Coffee, to develop an inspiring and unique tasting experience unlike any other.In the company’s latest news, Woodnose has launched its most recent and widely anticipated vintage, Sacré. Sacré offers a one-of-a-kind drinking experience crafted from the family farm’s organic maple syrup, fermented and aged in bourbon barrels and Fair Trade, shade-grown artisanal coffee. The non-alcoholic beverage doesn’t require any mixers and can be delightfully consumed straight out of the bottle.“We couldn’t be more excited about our 2020 vintage, Sacré,” says Roger Branon Rodriguez, one of Woodnose’s founders. “Maple syrup is seasonal. This vintage is made with maple syrup we harvested during the 2020 season. The coffee beans were also harvested in 2020 and roasted shortly before bottling. As time goes on, the fermented maple continues to mature on its own, meaning Sacré can be enjoyed right away or stored for years to come. Its young and vibrant flavors will only continue to transform over time.”Sacré boasts a wide variety of features, including:• Made in Vermont• 750ml bottle• Organic maple syrup, vegan, and gluten-free• Sustainably farmed• Low calorie, sugar, and caffeine• Quick, easy, and non-alcoholicIn addition to perfecting Sacré to suit the pallets of any fine beverage connoisseur, Justin and Roger will also hand-sign every 2020 vintage bottle to provide consumers with a truly special experience.Sacré has already been showcased in multiple news features, including Rachael Ray’s In Season Magazine – 2020, People Magazine, Seven Fifty Daily, and AJC.For more information about Woodnose, please visit www.woodnosedrinks.com . Readers are also invited to follow the company’s Instagram page About the CompanyWoodnose was founded by husband and husband team, Justin & Roger. Justin’s family is a 6th generation Vermont Maple Producer. Sacré was born out of the duo’s desire to elevate maple from its humble origins.The company’s name represents a bird, Woodnose, from a popular Native American fable.