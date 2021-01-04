The Accent Coach Discusses Personal Awareness in Speech
Claudette Roche is a dialect coach who teaches accent reduction. She teaches foreign and American accents to actors and business persons/executives. In 2010 she was named as one of The Top 5 Voice Coaches by Hollywood Weekly Magazine.
Becoming an excellent speaker can help propel careers and gain opportunities.VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Becoming an excellent speaker can help propel careers and gain opportunities. The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, agrees, “Speaking articulately and with awareness can really make all the difference when it comes down to whether you or the next person gets that big promotion or that job position. It’s surprising how many people aren’t really aware of how they sound. And you can see this when people hear a recording of themselves. Everyone hates how they sound recorded.”
With social media, it’s not hard to see why this happens. Many individuals today present themselves how they want to be seen. But are these individuals being heard the same in person or via video call?
Roche explains, “Today, you could see one thing on social media and a totally different person in real life. And they might even not sound how you thought they would. It’s a strange world, today’s modern society but you’ve got to love it at the same time.”
In fact, many individuals face various miscommunications in the workspace or in their personal lives due to a lack of awareness. They don’t realize how they are coming off to others. Roche further elaborates, “Part of it is that we get stuck in our own heads. We don’t realize that we are barking orders at someone as opposed to kindly asking them if they wouldn’t mind doing this next project or taking on another responsibility. It creates a lot of friction, I think, in today’s workplace and even in personal situations.”
Roche offers tidbits of advice, “I’d recommend anytime before you talk to really think about what you’re going to say and what your intention is. Because sometimes the way we sound versus what we want doesn’t align. But they could. I think this is really important for a lot of people to recognize and become aware of.”
Claudette Roche
The Accent Coach
+1 818-434-7761
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter