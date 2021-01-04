Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (04 January 2021)

106 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 3,315 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 96,908 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,059,006. From the cases 97 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 87, Uasin Gishu 5, Kiambu 3, Busia 2, Kajiado 2, Mombasa 2, Machakos 1, Makueni 1, Kericho 1, Meru 1 and Kilifi 1.

184 patients have recovered from the disease, 131 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 53 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 79,257.

Sadly, one patient has succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,686.

Currently, there are 617 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,964 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 28 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are on observation.

19 other patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, all of whom are in the general wards.