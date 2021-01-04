Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (4th January 2021)
As at 04 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 15 829 confirmed cases, including 11 716 recoveries and 384 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
