Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (04 January 2021)

The Kingdom of Eswatini passes the 10 000 mark in recorded COVID19 cases as Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces 195 new cases & 13 new deaths:
New cases: 195
Total cases: 10 138
New recoveries: 10
Total recoveries: 7123
New deaths: 13
Total deaths: 244
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Eswatini.
