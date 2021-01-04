Todd Helton Discusses Tips To Improve Batting Average

Todd Helton, Who Could One Day Be in the Hall of Fame, Is Here To Discuss How Everyone can Improve their Batting Average

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For those who are looking for ways to improve their batting average, it is important to learn from the best. That is what Todd Helton has been. Todd Helton spent his career playing with the Colorado Rockies, racking up countless hits and home runs. He has been successful at all levels and was even named Player of the Year in college before he watched his skills with the bat translate to the pro level as well. He has been so successful that he has a good shot of landing a spot in Cooperstown, the Baseball Hall of Fame. He is here to discuss a few batting tips that everyone should follow.Todd Helton Talks About the Importance of Facing Live Pitching on a Regular Basis The first tip that Todd Helton wants everyone to know is that the only way to get better at the plate is to practice on a regular basis. This means that everyone has to make sure they face live pitching on a regular basis as well. It can be hard to practice baseball because it is hard to practice alone. At the same time, facing live pitching from people who throw a variety of pitches can go a long way toward improving someone's batting average. There is no replacement for live pitching.Todd Helton Reviews the Growing Importance of Video in Batting Drills and ExercisesTodd Helton also wants everyone to embrace some of the changes that are taking place in the game. Now, there are numerous tools that people can use to improve their swing. Todd Helton knows that many players use video today, which can be a helpful tool when it comes to helping people raise their batting averages. That way, everyone can take a look at their swing, what they are doing right, and what they are doing wrong. This makes it easier for everyone to adjust their swing mechanics and improve their ability to make contact with the ball.Todd Helton Highlights the Stance, the Head Position, and the Firm Front SideFinally, it is important for everyone to listen to Todd Helton when it comes to the position of the batter in the box as the ball leaves the pitcher's hand. Everyone has to make sure they have a firm stance with the head about halfway between the two feet. Then, everyone should make sure they keep their front side firm. Finally, ensure the hands are together with one palm up and the other palm down. The body should remain still as the swing is completed. According to Todd Helton, the more moving parts there are, the more can go wrong with the batter's swing.