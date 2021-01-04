Rick Tye Moves to President, Crisis Mitigation at Constellis

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial customers worldwide, announced today that Rick Tye will be heading up the Company’s Crisis Response business as President, Crisis Mitigation.

Mr. Tye will begin focusing on Constellis’ Crisis Response business, including COVID-19 Response, Fire and Emergency Services, Emergency and Disaster Response, and other priority programs. These services provide rapid response capabilities that enable business continuity and mitigate risks that jeopardize the safety of personnel, property, critical infrastructure and reputation.

“Rick’s new position as President, Crisis Mitigation, was established to address the need for rapid crisis response solutions within our customer sets,” said Mr. Reardon. “This is an important new role for Rick and a vital service in today's environment.”

Darryle Conway has been announced as the company’s new Chief Growth Officer effective immediately. View press release.

