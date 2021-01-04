Michael Nunoo Speaks Out on Career in Network Engineering
WATERVLIET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network engineer Michael Nunoo was recently featured in two interviews on IdeaMensch and Thrive Global.
Michael Nunoo is a network engineer with a background in computer science. He currently works for a large organization in Watervliet, New York, where he is responsible for ensuring that all communication systems are running smoothly and that all employees can access work files over the internet.
During the IdeaMensch interview, Nunoo discussed his role as a network engineer where he typically begins his day with reading through the tickets he has received from various vendors. He then troubleshoots to try and figure out what the problem is. Once he has uncovered the issue, he fixes it, as well as makes any necessary changes to the system to ensure the same issue doesn’t arise in the future.
Nunoo also expressed his excitement regarding the interns that his organization hires each semester. He enjoys training them and gaining a new perspective on the projects he’s working on. Fostering talent and innovation has been a top priority for him throughout his career.
Further, in the IdeaMensch interview, Michael Nunoo touched on one business strategy that has helped him grow as an individual and that is advancing himself outside of work. He believes that he has gotten to where he is today because of the various certifications and programs he’s chosen to enroll in outside of his job. He continues to push himself when it comes to his education.
In the second interview, Nunoo discussed his life as a family man. His son is the one person who keeps him motivated and he strives every day to improve the life of his son. His son is also a big part of how he maintains a positive work-life balance. When he leaves his office at the end of the day, he leaves work behind; that way he can be a present father and enjoy his evenings and weekends with his son.
When asked what advice he has for those just starting out in his industry, Nunoo urged all young network engineers to be patient. Working your way up the corporate ladder takes time, but it will be worth it. And along the way, Nunoo said to remember that it’s a process and you will make mistakes, but it will all be alright as long as you own up to those mistakes and learn from them.
For more information, please visit https://michaelnunoo.com/.
About Michael Nunoo
Michael Nunoo is a network engineer from Watervliet, New York. He currently works for a large organization, where he handles the communication systems, ensuring they are functioning smoothly across all channels. He holds several professional certifications. Outside of work, Nunoo is a gospel jazz musician who plays the trumpet in a band called Let’s Worship.
