Real Estate Legend Brian Buffini Joins with NAR and RIS Media to Kick Off ‘Real Estate’s Rocking in The New Year’ Virtual Event

Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company, Brian Buffini will share success strategies for 2021 as the keynote speaker for ‘Real Estate’s Rocking in The New Year,’ co-presented by RIS Media, and the National Association of REALTORS®

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help real estate agents successfully meet the new year head on, Brian Buffini is joining RIS Media and the National Association of REALTORS® for their co-presented event, ‘Real Estate’s Rocking in The New Year,’ As the event’s keynote speaker, Buffini, an industry legend and New York Times bestselling author, will share strategies for success in 2021. Agents will learn effective business and marketing strategies, national market trends and the importance of solid training in the new year. Buffini will kick off the all-day educational conference on January 7, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. PST.

“Following the uncertainty of 2020, it’s more important than ever for real estate agents to develop a rock-solid business strategy that supports them through any circumstances,” says Buffini. “In order to succeed in the new year, agents need to prepare now so they can really make their business shine.”

In this virtual kick-off session, Buffini will walk agents through current real estate market trends, including the new patterns of home buyers and sellers and the continuing inventory shortage. He’ll explain how agents can create a plan for success in 2021 given these conditions and share how they grow in their real estate careers.

Throughout 2020, Buffini provided clarity, guidance and inspiration to millions of people by sharing valuable resources through his podcast, The Brian Buffini Show, and Facebook Live broadcasts. During his annual Bold Predictions broadcast, Buffini revealed that the real estate industry is in very good shape, with a combination of low interest rates and rising home prices creating competitive conditions for both buyers and sellers. The broadcast attracted more than 20,000 viewers in search of trusted, industry-leading market information.

‘Real Estate’s Rocking in The New Year’ is co-presented by RIS Media and the National Association of REALTORS®. The virtual event will be held January 7, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. PST. For more information on this virtual event and how to attend, visit rerny21.rismedia.com.

What: “Keynote Address: Success Strategies for 2021,” a comprehensive plan to start the new year strong.

Who: Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company

Where: ‘Real Estate’s Rocking in The New Year’ (virtual event)

When: Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. PST

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder of Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, emigrated to San Diego, California in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to “live the good life.” His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.”

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

