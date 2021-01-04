How Kam Derakshani Never Misses a Seattle Seahawks Game While Traveling
Kam Derakshani On How To Watch Games While TravelingSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate investor Kam Derakshani travels extensively for both work and pleasure. This once meant he had to miss many of the games of his favorite football team, the Seattle Seahawks. With the advent of mobile video and virtual private networks (VPNs), he now watches every game as it happens.
Kam Derakshani’s love of American football and his local team meant he became an early adopter of cord-cutting technologies. Many mobile video providers host NFL games on their platform, including Sling, YouTube Live TV, ESPN, NBC, etc. The NFL offers its own video service called Game Pass that provides the purchaser with every NFL game, including the Super Bowl. You can try it out using the seven-day free trial. If you decide to subscribe, you pay $49.99.
Of course, traveling internationally means crossing borders into countries that do not have viewing rights to the games. Enter the VPN, a software that lets you connect with your home network to access your network securely as if you were sitting in your own office or living room. A VPN makes it possible for Kam Derakshani to sit in a hotel room in China and watch his beloved Seahawks.
Choosing a VPN Service
A plethora of choices exists for VPNs. Most services offer a free trial, says Kam Derakshani, so you can try them out before you commit to a subscription. Since bandwidth matters when streaming live video, you will need a paid service. These services cost little though, and you can typically expect to pay about $5 or less per month. A few to try include ExpressVPN, IPVanish, NordVPN, Surfshark, or Hotspot Shield.
Kam Derakshani Asks: Game Pass or Live TV Provider?
Whether you choose to buy NFL Game Pass or a live TV provider depends on your viewing preferences. You could only watch NFL football games with Game Pass, but as Kam Derakshani points out, you could stay abreast of all of your favorite TV shows while traveling by subscribing to a service like Sling or YouTube Live TV.
The lowest cost service, Sling, provides all NFL games in its sports channels. It provides two $30 channel packs and one package with every channel for $45. You can stream the service on your smart TV, cell phone, mobile tablet, or computer.
YouTube Live TV and Hulu Live both cost $65. You can watch the games on either service, but the Hulu option has 20 channels less than YouTube. If you travel with family, Kam Derakshani suggests you choose a service with a variety of channels so you can keep everybody happy.
For those who rabidly love sports, you could try Fubo TV. For $64.99 per month, you get access to 116 to 221 channels, about half of which specialize in sports.
Of course, if you move to Europe, you need an alternate method. You need NFL Game Pass Europe, says Kam Derakshani. It provides the most direct method of access since the NFL created the platform. A year of service costs about $140USD while the NFL offers a weekly plan costing about $15USD.
Whether you travel frequently like Kam Derakshani or you plan to move to Europe, you can still catch all of the NFL action by using the same methods he does to never miss a Seahawks game.
