Spine Fellowship Trained Neurological Surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Gross Helps ‘Pay It Forward’ with New Scholarship Fund
The Jeffrey D. Gross Scholarship is opening an opportunity for high school and university students to win $2500 towards their ongoing education.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being able to attend a university, college, or a trade or design school can often be a challenge even for students who have exceptional grades and motivation. The good news is that there are those out there who are willing to help, giving back when they have the chance to. Newport Beach, California based Neurosurgeon, Jeffrey Gross, MD, recently announced he is taking additional steps to help “pay it forward” with the launch of the Jeffrey D. Gross Scholarship. High school students graduating next calendar year who have been accepted into a college, university, trade school, or design school, as well as students currently enrolled in a college, university, trade school, or design school, are all welcome to apply. The winner will receive $2500 towards their education and related expenses. The enthusiasm surrounding the scholarship is high and rising.
“This is something I feel very passionate about,” commented Dr. Gross. “I know first-hand how important education is for a person’s future. We’ve seen the kind of challenges the last year has presented, so I am happy to do my part to help others grow and achieve their dreams. I’d love to see the scholarship expand in the years to come.”
According to Dr. Gross, there are no fees or costs associated with applying for the scholarship. A simple form needs to be filled out online by November 2021, along with an answer to the thought-provoking question, “Please explain a personal hardship or catastrophic life event that you have experienced. How did you manage to overcome this obstacle? What did you learn and how did you grow from it?”. The answer will be the main determinant of who will win, with the winner announced in December 2021.
Dr. Gross is an extremely well-regarded Spine Fellowship trained Neurological surgeon with practices both in Newport Beach, California, and Henderson, Nevada (Las Vegas area). He has won praise both for his work with patients and for his philanthropy.
For more information and to apply for the Jeffrey D. Gross Scholarship visit http://jeffreygrossmdscholarship.com.
