Dismissed Without Prejudice: Transvaginal Case Refiled in Arkansas

Dr. Greg Vigna

The Vigna Law Group comments on a lawsuit filed against Johnson and Johnson Inc. from a woman who was injured by the defective TVT-O sling.

Brave women with pudendal neuralgia and obturator neuralgia continue to reject inadequate settlement offers to pursue individual litigation against Ethicon. They actually have no real choice.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Brave women with pudendal neuralgia and obturator neuralgia continue to reject inadequate settlement offers to pursue individual litigation against Ethicon. They actually have no real choice.” Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Johnson and Johnson Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit from a woman who was injured by the defective TVT-O sling who rejected an offer of settlement from the tier settlement as negotiated by another mesh handling law firm. Her case has been filed in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Arkansas by national pharmaceutical injury attorneys Laura Baughman and Ben Martin of Martin Baughman and local counsel Raymond Niblock, Esq. (4:20-cv-01517).

Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing attorney, national pharmaceutical injury attorney and Certified Life Care Planner states, “Women with symptoms of pudendal and obturator neuralgia continue to reject settlements that are inadequate to allow them to function in society and obtain the necessary medical care they need. My firm represents women with pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome caused by the vaginal mesh devices. We have cases filed across the country that include new injury cases since the MDL has closed and trial attorneys that reject settlement offers from the MDL.”

Dr. Vigna adds, ”Unlike the attorneys in the Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) who have left the litigation, I am here to stay, and I have a playbook that will make it economically impossible for the manufacturers of the transobturator slings (TOTs), transobturator mini-slings, and retropubic slings to remain on the market. The days are limited for Boston Scientific, Ethicon, and Coloplast and they, like American Medical Systems and Bard. will remove their devices from the market. There is an anatomical basis for the specific neurological injuries that mid-urethral slings cause and there are safer alternative designs available to manufacturers which would have avoided the specific neurological harm caused by TOTs and retropubic slings. We represent women with symptoms of distinct neurological injuries who during mesh revision surgery have a reliable anatomical description of the location of the mesh at the time of removal which allows for an anatomic correlation for the diagnosis which allows us to effectively litigate these cases going forward.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

• Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

• Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

• Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

• Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

• Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

• Coloplast: Supris

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. His cases are filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia visit here: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

Click here for a FREE E-BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/.

Click here for information regarding sling related complications.