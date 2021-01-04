Bonita Payments to Bring Back Customer Service to Merchant Processing

Intelligent and Reliable Payment Solutions

/EIN News/ -- New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offering transparent pricing and intelligent solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses, Bonita Payments has quickly emerged as a trusted payments provider.

Explaining the core offerings of Bonita Payments, its Founder, Elliott Forman, details that his New Orleans-based company provides secure payment solutions with white-glove service to all of its merchants and partners.

Forman notes the concentration areas of Bonita Payments are to provide smart payment technology and a better customer experience. Specializing in full-service and counter-service restaurants, Bonita also offers a full array of tools in retail, petroleum, and e-commerce.

With the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacting businesses in 2020, Bonita Payments introduced a new payment gateway for easy online integration and presence.

This veteran-owned business is built with a customer-centered focus and a teammate model. Forman says, “If we don’t serve the merchant, then we won’t have merchants to serve.” It’s rare for technology or finance companies to have a balance around customer relations and sales, but Bonita is dedicated to giving 5-star treatment.

Founded in 2015, Bonita Payments has established itself as a go-to partner for all merchants looking to be more than just a customer. Scan to Pay, Loyalty and Rewards, Capital programs, and many other customer-facing applications helps Bonita to narrow the gap between the merchant and their customers.

No wonder, Bonita Payments has several partnerships and sales channels that are rapidly growing with no end in sight.

