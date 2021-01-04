Thompson Okanagan 2021 Property Assessments in the Mail

/EIN News/ -- KELOWNA, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the next few days, owners of more than 283,500 properties throughout the Thompson Okanagan can expect to receive their 2021 assessment notices, which reflect market value as of July 1, 2020.



"For the Okanagan, the majority of homeowners can expect to see moderate value changes compared to last year,” says Okanagan area Deputy Assessor Tracy Wall. “Some of our smaller communities such as Keremeos, Princeton, Enderby and Lumby are seeing notably higher increases in residential values compared to last year.”

“Throughout the Thompson area, the majority of homeowners will receive a moderate zero to ten per cent increase in value compared to 2020," adds Thompson area Deputy Assessor Tracy Shymko. “Housing demand has remained strong in our region with some communities such as Barriere, Cache Creek, Logan Lake, Sun Peaks and Merritt experiencing somewhat higher increases in the range of zero up to twenty per cent for residential values.”

As B.C.'s trusted provider of property assessment information, BC Assessment collects, monitors and analyzes property data throughout the year.

The table below indicates British Columbia’s estimated range of percentage changes to 2021 assessment values for residential properties compared to 2020. Please note property assessments may vary by jurisdiction or municipality across the province,

Property Type British Columbia: Province-wide

2021 Assessments

Range of % Changes in Value for the

Majority of Residential Properties

(as of July 1, 2020) Residential Single Family Homes 0% to +10% Residential Strata Homes

(e.g. condos/townhouses) 0% to +10%

Overall, the Thompson Okanagan’s total assessments increased from $152.8 billion in 2020 to $159.3 billion this year. A total of about $2.4 billion of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and rezoning of properties. BC Assessment’s Thompson Okanagan region includes the urban centres of Kelowna and Kamloops as well as all surrounding Okanagan and Thompson communities as listed below.

The summaries below provides estimates of typical 2020 versus 2021 assessed values of properties throughout the region.

These examples demonstrate market trends for single-family residential properties by geographic area:*

Single Family Homes

By Community 2020 Typical

Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2019 2021 Typical

Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2020 %

Change



City of Kelowna $629,000 $650,000 +3 % West Kelowna $607,000 $632,000 +4 % Lake Country $627,000 $673,000 +7 % Penticton $469,000 $479,000 +2 % Summerland $526,000 $517,000 -2 % Keremeos $275,000 $304,000 +11 % Oliver $389,000 $416,000 +7 % Osoyoos $429,000 $433,000 +1 % Princeton $215,000 $252,000 +17 % Peachland $573,000 $590,000 +3 % Armstrong $399,000 $425,000 +7 % Enderby $303,000 $339,000 +12 % Vernon $463,000 $479,000 +3 % Coldstream $581,000 $606,000 +4 % Salmon Arm $413,000 $426,000 +3 % Spallumcheen $342,000 $367,000 +7 % Sicamous $298,000 $318,000 +7 % Lumby $340,000 $384,000 +13 % City of Kamloops $461,000 $488,000 +6 % Barriere $246,000 $270,000 +10 % Clearwater $243,000 $255,000 +5 % Merritt $289,000 $323,000 +12 % Ashcroft $261,000 $273,000 +5 % Cache Creek $181,000 $207,000 +14 % Chase $304,000 $309,000 +2 % Clinton $150,000 $153,000 +2 % Logan Lake $245,000 $282,000 +15 % Lillooet $256,000 $270,000 +6 % Lytton $160,000 $149,000 -7 % Sun Peaks $829,000 $920,000 +11 %

*All data calculated based on median values.

These examples demonstrate market trends for strata residential properties (e.g. condos/townhouses) by geographic area for select urban communities:*

Strata Homes

(Condos/Townhouses)

By Community 2020 Typical Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2019 2021 Typical Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2020 % Change



Kelowna $364,000 $372,000 +2 % West Kelowna $387,000 $374,000 -3 % Penticton $287,000 $291,000 +1 % Vernon $285,000 $281,000 -1 % Kamloops $269,000 $285,000 +6 % Sun Peaks $482,000 $531,000 +10 %

*All data calculated based on median values.

BC Assessment’s website at bcassessment.ca includes more details about 2021 assessments, property information and trends such as lists of 2021’s top valued residential properties across the province.

The website also provides self-service access to a free, online property assessment search service that allows anyone to search, check and compare 2021 property assessments for anywhere in the province. Property owners can unlock additional property search features by registering for a free BC Assessment custom account to check a property’s 10-year value history, store/access favourites, create comparisons, monitor neighbourhood sales, and use our interactive map.

“Property owners can find a lot of valuable information on our website including answers to many assessment-related questions, but those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2020 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January,” says Tracy Wall.

“If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a Notice of Complaint (Appeal) by February 1st, for an independent review by a Property Assessment Review Panel,” adds Wall.

The Property Assessment Review Panels, independent of BC Assessment, are appointed annually by the provincial government, and typically meet between February 1 and March 15 to hear formal complaints.

"It is important to understand that increases in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding increase in property taxes," explains Tracy Shymko. "As noted on your Assessment Notice, how your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes."

Have questions?

Property owners can contact BC Assessment toll-free at 1-866-valueBC (1-866-825-8322) or online at bcassessment.ca. During the month of January, hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Media contacts:

Tracy Wall

Thompson Okanagan Deputy Assessor (Kelowna-Okanagan Area)

BC Assessment

Tel. 1.866.825.8322 Ext. 19314 / 250-826-3641

Email: tracy.wall@bcassessment.ca

Tracy Shymko

Thompson Okanagan Deputy Assessor (Kamloops-Thompson Area)

BC Assessment

Tel. 1.866.825.8322 Ext. 23231/ 250-371-7808

Email: tracy.shymko@bcassessment.ca



MEDIA BACKGROUNDER

January 4, 2020

Facts on B.C. Property Assessments and the 2021 Assessment Roll



Total number of properties on the 2021 Roll is 2,114,885, an approximate one per cent increase from 2020.





Total value of real estate on the 2021 Roll is about $2.01 trillion, an increase of nearly 4.2 per cent from 2020.





Total amount of ‘non-market change’, including new construction, rezoning changes and subdivisions is approximately $22.1 billion, a decrease of almost -12.7 per cent from the 2020 Roll of $25.3 billion.





In B.C., approximately 88% of all properties are classified with some residential (Class 1) component. This equates to about $1.5 trillion of the value on the total provincial roll.





Over 98% of property owners typically accept their property assessment without proceeding to a formal, independent review of their assessment.





Assessments are the estimate of a property’s market value as of July 1, 2020 and physical condition as of October 31, 2020. This common valuation date ensures there is an equitable property assessment base for property taxation.





Changes in property assessments reflect movement in the local real estate market and can vary greatly from property to property. When estimating a property’s market value, BC Assessment’s professional appraisers analyze current sales in the area, as well as considering other characteristics such as size, age, quality, condition, view and location.





Real estate sales determine a property’s value which is reported annually by BC Assessment. Local governments and other taxing authorities are responsible for property taxation and, after determining their own budget needs this spring, will calculate property tax rates based on the assessment roll for their jurisdiction.





BC Assessment’s assessment roll provides the foundation for local and provincial taxing authorities to raise billions of dollars in property taxes each year. This revenue funds the many community services provided by local governments around the province as well as the K-12 education system.





BC Assessment’s website provides a listing of property assessments and sales to help property owners understand their property's market value and provide comparable sales information. Go to bcassessment.ca and use “Find your property assessment”. For more information on the 2021 Assessment Roll and regional and province-wide real estate market trends including lists of the province’s top valued residential properties, please visit bcassessment.ca and click on the “Property Information & Trends” link.



