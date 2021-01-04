ENVISION BUILDING PRODUCTS ACQUIRES FAIRWAY ARCHITECTURAL RAILING SOLUTIONS

/EIN News/ -- LAMAR, MISSOURI, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Building Products LLC, headquartered in Lamar, Missouri, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Fairway Architectural Railing Solutions. Fairway is a recognized leader in the railing category and its products are a great complement to Envision’s exceptional composite decking.

“We believe this is the right partnership to meet the evolving needs of our customers while furthering our ability to create best-in-class outdoor products and achieve our vision in becoming the undisputed market share leader of non-wood railing in the US market. We are excited by Fairway’s opportunities under Envision’s ownership, and we look forward to this dynamic new chapter and the exponential new growth opportunities it brings." said Greg Burkholder, CEO Fairway Architectural Railing Solutions.

Fairway’s existing management team will remain in place and its current product offering will continue to be offered under the Fairway brand, with Fairway also having the ability to provide its customers access to Envision composite decking. Envision will likewise be able to offer its customers access to the suite of Fairway railing products.

“This acquisition expands Envision’s footprint in the outdoor living category and will not only increase market reach but will also provide operational efficiencies,” said Shara Gamble, Vice President of Envision Sales and Marketing. “The individual strengths of each company are complementary and will have a positive impact on our combined service and product offerings.”

The expanded product offerings provided through the acquisition include comprehensive railing solutions in vinyl, aluminum, steel, composite, and cellular PVC along with unique composite decking products from Envision’s budget friendly Ridge Premium to its luxurious Distinction line of decking. The addition of Fairway railing solutions is yet another step forward for Envision in the outdoor living category.

“We welcome and look forward to working with Fairway’s employees and customers,” said David Humphreys, Chairman and CEO, Envision Building Products LLC. “Our acquisition of Fairway will build existing relationships, while affording customers the benefits of an expanded product portfolio and capabilities.”

Envision was advised by William Shutzer and Mayer Bick of SB Advisors; Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom; and EY. Stifel served as exclusive financial advisor to Fairway, and Stevens & Lee served as Fairway’s legal counsel.

To learn more about Envision Building Products LLC, visit www.envisiondecking.com.

To learn more about Fairway Architectural Railing Solutions, visit www.fairwayrailing.com.

About Envision

Envision Building Products LLC provides homeowners with exceptional decking and railing products to create a beautiful outdoor space. Manufactured in the heartland of the USA, these offerings include Distinction®, Inspiration®, Expression®, Ridge Premium, and EverGrain® composite decking, along with TAM-RAIL® railing.

About Fairway

Fairway Architectural Railing Solutions is the leading domestic manufacturer of non-wood technologies including Aluminum, PVC, Cellular PVC, Composite and Steel railing systems for residential and commercial decks, balconies, and terraces. Founded in 1997, Fairway became known for creating smart, architecturally significant, and safe railing systems that can address all application challenges while simplifying the purchasing and installation process experience for dealers, contractors and property owners alike. Headquartered in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania with additional manufacturing facilities in York, Nebraska and Hamilton Township, New Jersey, Fairway offers strategic location capabilities to serve the North American markets.

# # #

Attachment

Kim Eckerman Envision Building Products LLC kim_eckerman@envisiondecking.com