CTS to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will be presenting virtually at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. (EST). You may access a live webcast of the virtual event using this link or from the Investors section of the CTS Corporation website at www.ctscorp.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the CTS Corporation website following the presentation.
About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.
For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.
Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA
Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com