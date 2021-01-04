Katie Mellor joins IZEA as Vice President, Client Services

WPP and Latcha+Associates veteran enhances leadership team

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for leading brands today announced the appointment of Katie Mellor as the company’s new Head of Client Services. Mellor will join IZEA’s Senior Staff and be responsible for leading a team of Campaign Management professionals and Creator Ecosystem consultants that interact with IZEA clients daily to drive strategic growth.



Mellor joins IZEA after having spent nearly two decades in the marketing and advertising industry, focusing on brand marketing and customer experiences. Most recently, she served as Group Account Director at Latcha+Associates, overseeing the agency’s Audi and Volkswagen accounts. Prior, Katie held a variety of leadership positions across WPP - including Vice President, Account Director at GTB and various client oversight roles at Ogilvy. A native of Detroit, Mellor received her Bachelor’s degree from the College of Communications, Arts, & Sciences at Michigan State University.

“Katie brings a wealth of experience in building and growing high performing teams that understand how to make brands both highly compelling and enormously successful. She also comes to us with a deep knowledge of integrated advertising strategy, of which Influencer Marketing is critical component for modern brand-builders,” said Ryan Schram, Chief Operating Officer of IZEA. “We are incredibly fortunate to have her joining Team IZEA.”

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.









Attachment

Press Contact Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com