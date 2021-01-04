Savvy Pantry Launches a Healthy Vegan Subscription Box to Simplify Meal Preparation

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For all those who are looking to take a positive step for their health and the planet in 2021, here’s a new habit that won’t be hard to keep! Just in time for New Year’s resolutions, Savvy Pantry has launched a brand new subscription box to make healthy and plant-based eating easier than ever.



Subscribers will receive a box containing a selection of Savvy Pantry’s signature gourmet ready-to-cook vegan dishes, a featured monthly seasoning mix and recipes for using the mix in creative ways, as well as samples of new Savvy Pantry products. Boxes start at $36 per month, and subscriptions can be paused or cancelled anytime.

“Our goal is to help Canadians eat better while simplifying their lives, and this launch hits the mark,” said Savvy Pantry’s founder, Daphne Ferguson. “Not only does the subscription model take the hassle out of re-ordering, but our new seasoning mixes and recipe blog make it easier than ever to whip up delicious and healthy home-cooked meals on even the busiest of days.”

With Canadians eating at home more than ever and looking increasingly for plant-based meal ideas, Savvy Pantry’s ready-to-cook vegan soups and bowls respond to growing trends that are here to stay. At a cost-per-serving varying from $1.40 to $1.80, they also offer an incredibly affordable alternative to meal kits and takeaway.

Boxes can be ordered online at www.savvypantry.com.

About Savvy Pantry:

Founded in Montreal in 2019, Savvy Pantry’s mission is to make healthy, plant-based eating easy and delicious. The company produces a line of all-natural mixtures for vegan soups and sides to take the hassle out of meal preparation. Most products require only the addition of water and cook in 30 minutes or less. Savvy Pantry’s products are proudly made in Quebec and are available on a variety of online grocery platforms as well as a growing number of retail locations.

For more information : Daphne Ferguson, President T : 438-500-3058 daphne.ferguson@savvypantry.com Les aliments Savvy Pantry 818 rue Agnès, Montréal (Québec) H4C 2P8 (438) 500-3058 info@savvypantry.com www.savvypantry.com