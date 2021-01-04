Statement from Governor Phil Scott on New Year's Day

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“As we begin a new year and reflect on 2020 – a year that presented historic hardship and loss – we also remember how it brought out the best in Vermonters.

“Stories of neighbors helping neighbors, communities banding together to lift each other up, meaningful everyday acts of kindness and goodwill, and Vermonters going above and beyond to protect our most vulnerable. All these acts – small and large - have been an inspiration as we confront this once-in-a-century crisis, together.

“As 2021 brings the promise of better days ahead, I know Vermonters will continue to light the way. Together, we will build a stronger, more resilient and more prosperous Vermont. The First Lady and I wish you and your family a safe, healthy and happy new year.”