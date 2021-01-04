ZP Realty Capital LLC AKA Zev Pollak Co. LLC. Arranges New Mortgage Package for Six Properties in Brooklyn and The Bronx
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak LLC, is happy to announce that is has recently arranged new mortgage financing for six multifamily buildings in the boroughs of the Bronx and Brooklyn.
Led by Zev Pollak, ZP Realty Capital LLC is a privately held real estate company in Brooklyn, New York. The company has a established a reputation for negotiating favorable financing for properties in New York and is expanding to serve clients in other areas.
The new mortgage financing is in the aggregate amount of $32,000,000 with an average rate of 3.125% for a 12-year period.
The package consists of six multifamily buildings comprising a total of 500 units.
The package was arranged by Israel Lieberman, senior executive loan officer of ZP Realty Capital.
“The ability to execute the closings in a timely fashion by Mr. Lieberman was the key to success with these loans,” notes Zev Pollak.
“The borrowers were particularly pleased with the creativity and dedication to detail while working remotely.”
Zev Pollack
