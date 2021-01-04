Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Teams Return to Athletic Competition Enabled by Draganfly Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Alabama State University Sets the Stage for Safe Return to Athletics



Montgomery AB, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer is pleased to announce that Alabama State University (ASU) opened its 2021 basketball season with Draganfly safety protocols in place.

The Draganfly Vital Intelligence system which can enable existing camera systems or cameras on kiosks, drones, and smart phones to measure vital signs as well as its Varigard 24hr pathogen sequestration and kill sanitizing spray applied via patented drone technology has successfully helped enable the 2021 College Basketball season to open amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The ASU Hornet’s game against Grambling State University on January 2 marked the official return-to-play for the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., said before the players took to the court, Draganfly drones were used to spray the University’s basketball arena with the Varigard sanitizer.

“There is no price that can be put on the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community,” said Alabama State University President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “ASU was one of the first Universities in the country to recognize the benefit of partnering with Draganfly, and we have been able to take full advantage of the cutting-edge technology and services that the company offers to keep our campus as safe as possible during this pandemic. Technology such as Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence and Varigard Sanitizer is a worthy investment and is a vital part of our overall campus safety protocols.”

Ross said the University will continue to partner with Draganfly throughout the season and beyond.

Draganfly is part of the National Safely Opening Schools (SOS) initiative, an end-to-end protocol composed of leading companies that provide health screening, testing, medical personnel, equipment, sanitization and data analysis to help ensure the safe operation of facilities.

“This is the type of technology and leadership that will get our schools and their programs operational again,” said Derek Anderson, NBA, NCAA champion and Draganfly board advisor. “The SOS initiative with Draganfly is key to ensuring we have sustainable health security for all facilities for years to come.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

